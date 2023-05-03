First, rural America BOYCOTTS Bud Light, NOW the LGBT community is too 

The weird irony of the conservatives boycotting Bud Light that is now turning into members of the LGBTQ community doing the same is undebatable. Furthermore, it appears that the company’s sales are tanking badly. Oli London states on his Twitter account that the company is experiencing a 26% drop in sales.

According to NewsWeek, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has been facing backlash on social media following calls for a boycott since early April. In an attempt to quell the outrage, the company releases a Budweiser advert infused with patriotic imagery. Furthermore, they placed marketing executives involved in the partnership on leave.

However, these actions only resulted in accusations that the company was pandering to transphobes after pledging to support the LGBTQ+ movement. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about the acceptance of transgender individuals in public life. On April 14, CEO Brendan Whitworth issued an official statement, stating that the company never intended to contribute to a divisive discussion and is in the business of bringing people together over a beer.

Bud Light getting boycotts on both ends now

It's a good lesson for life in general.. The mob are never happy.. The more you try to reduce yourself to them, the more they will take.. — JA870B (@Ja870B) May 2, 2023

Conservatives state this is exactly why a company like Bud Light should never bow down to the woke mob. The Twitter user then adds that the brand is built on comedy and “toxicity” as the woke are calling it. To suddenly change their demographics out of nowhere will surely affect them negatively.

It's the usual purity police getting on one.

Bud have learned that nothing is ever enough.

I expect many brands will decide to steer clear altogether rather than get in such hot water. — Claire Williams (@Ceemeinmyoffice) May 2, 2023

Others are showing their satisfaction due to the fact that the beer brand brought this all on themselves. Moreover, another Twitter user states that this will definitely be a lesson for other companies of a similar calibre. This is due to the fact that they will most likely avoid being woke all together.

Problem is corporations no longer need any customers. The business model is appease Larry Fink bc Larry has unlimited money from Jerome Powell buying his corporate bonds. — Michael Rhodes (@Michael82844817) May 2, 2023

Twitter users are stating that companies should never go woke as they are a business. When someone spends their money on a product, they’d rather prefer the company to not share political ideologies with them. The user states that these companies should stop spending money on virtue signalling and that would help them save money and clients.

