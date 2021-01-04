Canadian-Punjabi singer joined farmers’ protest on Delhi’s border on New Year’s Eve

- Advertisement -

Jazzy B, a popular Punjabi singer of Indian and Canadian origin, spent New Year’s Eve with farmers protesting against newly voted agriculture laws in India.

He was seen at the Delhi’s borders in the bitingly cold North India, saying, “You should never leave your homeland, and I am proud to be a Punjabi. Yes, I am from Canada, but you can never take the Indian out of me.”

“There are no religions or castes here,” he added.

- Advertisement -

“The energy of this protest is beautiful. It’s about being human. We are all humans, and I consider myself lucky for being able to celebrate New Year with the farmers.”

Jazzy B expresses solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws and to celebrate New Year with them.

“I am going to celebrate New Year here with the farmers. This is a great place to be here. I want to feel their energy. We will begin the new year with new resolutions,” said Jazzy B, as reported by ANI.

He is not the only Punjabi artist who has shown support to the farmers’ protest. Many have visited the protest site at Singhu border.

- Advertisement -

“I am nothing more than a singer from Punjab and I wanted to convey my solidarity,” he added.

The Punjabi singer made a request to the government to give New Year gifts to farmers by repealing the three farm laws.

“They are saying that the three bills are pro-farmers but farmers don’t want them then why are they forcing these legislations on them. There are thousands of people on the roads and the whole world is watching. The government should give a New Year gift to them and take back the bill,” he said.