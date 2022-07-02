Couple arrested after leaving dead child at accident scene

- Advertisement -

A couple, the male in his 30s and the female in her 20s were arrested by the police in the state of Negeri Sembilan, near Johor, after they left the body of their dead 2-year-old son on the road after they crashed their car.

The incident took place after the husband who was driving a Proton Iswara tried to overtake a lorry but his car got knocked by the lorry and made several turns on the road before overturning at the roadside.

As a result of the accident, both car passengers were thrown out of the vehicle. The boy was thrown in the middle of the road but he was unfortunate as another vehicle rammed into him and ran him over.

While more specific details are not available, the reports say the couple, instead of caring for the boy or finding out about his conditions, stole a Toyota Hilux belonging to a road user who stopped to provide first aid to them.

The police did not waste time finding the couple who acted so cruelly toward their own child and for fleeing the accident scene.

There are no details on the person or persons who were involved in both the run over of the boy and the owner of the vehicle that got stolen by the dreadful parents.

The police says the two-year-old victim was pronounced dead by an assistant medical officer.

The body was taken to a nearby Hospital for autopsy to find out the cause of death.

It is rare though to hear about parents who abandons their children in the middle of an accident. perhaps this is a reminder that not all people are cut to become parents.

Three dies

Still in Malaysia, three individuals were killed in another accident. The married couple’s car, reports say, entered the opposite lane on the road.

The couple were 24-years-old and the younger brother of one of the victims also died in the accident.

The photograph is not of the accidents mentioned in the article