Home Asia Featured News Crowds throng Wuhan, where began, to celebrate

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

On Monday, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was jailed for four years for reporting on conditions inside Wuhan during the height of the

Wuhan in new year

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

Thousands of revellers packed into the centre of , the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected, cheering and releasing balloons to welcome in .

Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city’s Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective due to the large turnout of mainly young people.

has been a very difficult year for us because we have experienced the epidemic, especially in Wuhan, which is an unforgettable experience for us,” local resident Xu Du told AFP.

- Advertisement -

Most of the crowd wore for the celebrations on Thursday evening, which included a light show.

Wuhan was put under a strict lockdown for more than two months from late January, but has returned to normal since the summer. Schools fully reopened in September.

has controlled the epidemic very well now,” said reveller Li Yusu. “But there are still some other countries suffering from the . I hope other countries can get through this difficulty as soon as possible.”

China has faced widespread over its initial handling of the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, in the central province of , in December 2019.

- Advertisement -

The country has been accused of covering up the and allowing the virus to spread internationally.

has also recently attempted to cast doubts on whether Covid-19 originated in Wuhan.

On Monday, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was jailed for four years for reporting on conditions inside Wuhan during the height of the outbreak.

The city of 11 million people was forced into a tough lockdown from January until April and about 4,000 people died, according to Chinese figures.

- Advertisement -

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

From Jessica Simpson, Adele and Rebel Wilson – celebrities are on a weight loss run!

This year has definitely been a challenging year for the Hollywood and the music industry because of the COVID-19. With...
Read more
Celebrity

This is how Leonardo DiCaprio improvised a scene in controversial ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Most of the time, actors are required to stick to a script, but once in a while some actors...
Read more
Featured News

Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases

by Kieran CANNING The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 18 players and staff have tested positive for , the...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram