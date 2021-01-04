Home Celebrity Dr wins cash but all she cares about is flirting with Amitabh...

, Jan. 3 — Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its fourth big winner of the season. One Dr Neha Shah is confirmed to have won Rs 1 crore and will face the jackpot question for Rs 7 crore in the coming week.

Sony shared a clip of Dr Shah sitting the hot seat with host in front of her. She was clearly smitten with the superstar and kept trying to flirt with him. She even sang the song ‘Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar’ and when Amitabh asked him if was for the person she likes, she says was for him. When Amitabh told her that she is spoken for, she told him he should have waited a little. Upon winning Rs 1 crore, she showered Amitabh with kisses and said that she was unable to concentrate on the game with him in front of her.

Previously, in the season, three other had also won the Rs 1 crore amount on the game show. None, however, could hit the jackpot Rs 7 crore question. Teacher Anupa Das, communication manager Nazia Nasim, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma has walked home with Rs 1 crore prize .

This is Amitabh’s 11th year hosting the show. Recently, during an episode, he talked about his wife Jaya Bachchan. When contestant Bhavana Waghela told him about falling on bad times because of her husband’s poor decisions, Amitabh advised him to listen to her. Amitabh also told her to express herself in a calm manner, and said that women have a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad . Giving the example of how Jaya is able to immediately gauge a person, he said, “I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person’s hidden motives.”

In another episode, he also spoke about how he ended up marrying Jaya, after a contestant asked him if he ever wrote her love letters. “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open hearted person),” he said. “Sir love letter aapne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters)?” the contestant asked. “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty),” Amitabh said. “Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

