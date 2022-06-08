Dua Lipa in ‘pop star love triangle’

- Advertisement -

Dua Lipa stunned fans after reports that she was involved in a “love triangle” with Netflix star Aron Piper and fellow singer FKA twigs.

However, fans are as much sceptical as they are shocked at the revelation. Some believe it is a publicity stunt while others can’t believe the two singers are making out with the same guy.

Lipa, 26, sparked romance rumours when she was filmed grinding on the Elite star Aron, 25, in a Madrid nightclub.

Yet, a day later, twigs, 34, uploaded a video of herself passionately kissing the Elite actor. This sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the ‘messy’ situation, though some speculated it was a publicity stunt to promote a new single by Dua and twigs.

Fans also wondered if this was a build-up to releasing a music video starring Aron.

The media in the UK quickly seized the moment saying Dua Lipa, the British singer, is probably in a “pop star love triangle.”

Dua was spotted dirty dancing with Aron in a Madrid nightclub last weekend. A video of the couple was shared on Twitter, and fans went crazy for them.

“HELLO, DUA LIPA AND ARON PIPER DANCING TOGETHER?” “Dua Lipa is living la vida loca in spain and Arón Piper is living the dream, I watch with respect,” one person wrote.

Following this, FKA Twigs posted the video of herself kissing Aron. The pair were seen entwined and snogging each other’s faces off in a TikTok video to promote the singer’s new song ‘Killer’.

- Advertisement 2-

Twigs announced on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on June 6 that fans could pre-save the yet-to-be-released track.

“KILLER out June 16th pre-save now,” she wrote, adding that the song was intended for “baddies with a tear in their eye.”

The singer also revealed the “beautiful artwork” for the single, which includes twigs and a moon silhouette.

Fans were immediately perplexed as to what was going on with the three stars.

Dua is still single, according to The Sun, after her separation with long-term partner Anwar Hadid late last year.

Last December, the couple, who were known to “break up/get back together/break up/get back together,” announced their divorce.