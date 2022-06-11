Elite UK soldiers filmed in an orgy with a woman smuggled onto barracks

- Advertisement -

Soldiers from the 16th Air Assault Brigade’s 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment reportedly took part in what appeared to be a consensual orgy with a red-headed woman.

The session was filmed by the soldiers and the woman was smuggled into Merville Barracks in Colchester, Essex, news reports say.

Reports of the taping of the orgy and smuggling of the woman into the barrack got the secretary of state for defence Ben Wallace to say that he felt “deeply uneasy” after discovering that dozens of elite paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade filmed the orgy.

“It makes me think the Army has still to move forward from 30 years ago. I’m deeply uneasy about eight men in a barracks, like this, with one woman, filming it.”

He added, that the military “has a cultural issue to address.” “What does it say to a future woman who wanted to join the Army?”

The Royal Military Police and British Army are currently investigating the incident.

The primary lines of inquiry are how the woman was brought onto the base and whether any military orders were violated.

‘The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all personnel,’ said an Army spokesperson.

Orgy or gangbang?

However, on Reddit, a user bobone77 said, “So, if it was a bunch of dudes and only 1 chick, unless the dudes were boning each other as well, this was a gang bang, and not an orgy.”

Another user, jahnoyoudidnt, said, “If they performed sequentially rather than concurrently, it might be more appropriately classified as “running a train.” Without the tape, we just won’t know.”

Local dailies in the UK did not publish the video which is said to have gone viral. Users on Reddit altogether are saying they would want to watch the tape.

A user tried to explain whether it was an orgy or a gangbang and when an orgy is a gangbang or not.

zxc123zxc123 “If we’re going all the way into it: An orgy is more encompassing term for group sex. Basically 3+ regardless of gender. So a gang bang is an orgy, but an orgy doesn’t have to be a gang bang. Just like how a threesome can be an orgy but not all orgies are threesomes. “With that said, what everyone should realize is that this is Daily Mail. They can’t even be bothered with accurate news so it’s a bit much to expect them meticulous word choice.

An important part of the article is omitted in the title: “They were taking part in what appeared to be a consensual orgy, it was reported”