Emma Chamberlain asks $10,000 for dms

Netizens are questioning why Emma Chamberlain is asking for $10,000 in order for her to dm her fans a “thank you” note. Many find the situation appalling as direct messages now are capitalised by influencers and celebrities.

Who is Emma Chamberlain?

According to the New York Times, Chamberlain is revolutionising the way people communicate on YouTube, especially when it comes to projecting authenticity. Her editing techniques and behaviour have become widespread. There is now a subgenre of videos that imitate her style. Many YouTubers who emulate her way of talking or editing.

Despite dropping out of school early and moving to Los Angeles alone as a teenager, Chamberlain’s parents have always supported her unconventional decisions. She considers her parents to be her best friends.

Why is this appalling to netizens?

why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild pic.twitter.com/vO0ghF34TK — Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) March 18, 2023

As stated earlier, Emma is an internet celebrity. The reason why many are angry at this is because she is asking her fans money for a personalised message. This is especially when celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey constantly respond to their fans for free.

if it was for charity i could see why someone would buy it but 10K is a lot of money. that’s more than what I made last year as a grad student — Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) March 19, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some are citing that if the money is to donate to a charity, it would be something others can accept. A netizen states that this is the amount of money they are making in a year. It appears to be that people are upset when a social media influencer is requesting payment for what is given for free by major celebrities.

im still paying it off and all she wrote was “hi😇” — Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) March 21, 2023

A weirder observation is made by another Twitter user. Apparently, the cost of her personalised message can be paid over monthly instalments. Some are even turning this whole drama into a joke. One netizen states that they’re still paying off the dm fees, and all she said was “hi.”

Poetry — Yuvraj 🇮🇳 (@deafboyyuvraj) March 22, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, a “poet” comments, on how our generation of humans are too late to discover the world and are too early to discover space. Despite all of the flaws we are facing now, we are living in the age where we are able to pay Emma Chamberlain five digits in order for her to respond to us.

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.