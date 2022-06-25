How to become a millionaire just from ‘sexting? Amber will tell you how!

- Advertisement -

We know what Sexts are. They are text messages that contain sexually explicit messages, photos or videos.

Some high-profile politicians got caught in the past and lost their seats or influence and were sent into oblivion because of sexting.

But who would know that sexting could make one into a millionaire? Yeah, that is a real big-bucks-making machine.

Well, meet this OnlyFans model who made an easy $2 million from sexting.

To top it all off, she wrote a book full of tips on how to do it! She is also an Amber, but not that Amber who lost her fight against ‘Jack Sparrow’.

Amber Sweetheart, 35, the “Queen of Sexting,” wrote “The Sexting Bible: Amber Sweetheart Version” to give readers the inside scoop on erotic SMS.

Amber, who sexts up to 16 hours a day and has made $2 million so far, thinks they’re a great way to build intimacy.

“Sexting is fun; people should learn how to do it,” said the Stockholm, Sweden-based entrepreneur.

She even encourages people to make ‘good’ use of their phones and start sexting. “You can meet someone online and start sexting if you’re lonely. We’re so attached to our phones, why not put them to good use?”

According to her, sexting during the pandemic was a fabulous way to have some ‘intimacy’ over the phone. That is when you can’t actually be physical, she adds.

Below we give you some of her to do, and not to do list when sexting.

Her do’s include:

1. Be as open as you can. “I’m sure there are things I’ve said during sexting that I’d be too chicken to do in real life.”

2. Create a story. “Ask me about my day, don’t just jump into sex. A great sexting session is when you can bounce back and forth.”

3. Have patience and imagination. “You can be just as passionate and imaginative sexting as you can be in real life.” Don’ts include:

1. Sending d*ck pics. “For a guy, the worst thing you can do is start with a d*ck pic. Ask and if you are going to send one, make it a nice one. Just don’t start with that.”

2. Don’t be aggressive or steer the conversation in a way that makes the other person uncomfortable.

3. Don’t send messages that are too long. Do you believe that her book on sexting will become a best seller?