Indonesian baby sea turtles make a break for freedom

Turtles, under threat from poaching and habitat destruction, are protected under Indonesian law

This picture taken on December 2, 2020 baby sea turtles making their way out from the nests on a beach in Sukamade, Meru Betiri National Park in East Java. - Six of the world's seven turtle species can be found in , an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and home to a dizzying array of exotic wildlife. (Photo by Agnes Anya / AFP)

AFP
AFP

Asia
Newly hatched, dozens of turtles flipped and flopped their way down a beach towards the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean, under the watchful gaze of conservationists at an Indonesian national park.

Small enough to fit into the of a hand, some ended up on their backs, wriggling their tiny flippers helplessly as they tried to get back on track.

But the conservationists did not interfere, as they wanted the creatures to “map” their surroundings and then return to lay decades later.

“Sea turtles mature at 25 years old, so if they’re released today, we’ll probably meet them again 25 years from now,” said Ardhini Estu Wardana, a ranger at Meru Betiri National Park on the eastern edge of Java.

Its are nesting grounds for several species of turtle.

The night before, a giant female — over a metre (3.3 feet) long — laid more than 160 on the shore, sweeping mounds of sand over them to protect them from predators.

Turtles, under threat from poaching and habitat destruction, are protected under Indonesian .

Their eggs are considered a delicacy and they are also slaughtered for their , skin and shells.

Six of the world’s seven turtle species can be found in , an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and home to a dizzying array of exotic .

© Agence -Presse

