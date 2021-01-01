Home Celebrity Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for him: 'I have...

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for him: ‘I have no idea how to welcome 2021’

Fans sent their love to Sutapa and Babil. "We stand beside you and the family. Dear Irfan has immortalised himself to remain forever in the hearts and memories of people and ,"

irrfan-khan’s-wife-sutapa-sikdar-pens-emotional-note-for-him:-‘i-have-no-idea-how-to-welcome-2021’

, Dec. 31 — Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar, remembered him in a heartfelt note shared on her page. She said that she is finding difficult to label 2020 as the worst year because ‘you were still there’. She also shared some precious pictures of him.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Sutapa wrote on Facebook, “It’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there, last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome !!”

Babil also remembered Irrfan as 2020 comes to a close. Sharing pictures with his mother Sutapa on , Babil wrote that they were entering into the with Irrfan’s guidance. “With your guidance. 2021,” he wrote.

sent their love to Sutapa and Babil. “We stand beside you and the . Dear Irfan has immortalised himself to remain forever in the hearts and memories of people and ,” one wrote. “He’ll live on in our hearts. Cannot imagine your pain… Sending you a tight hug,” another commented.

Irrfan’s final release, Anup Singh’s The Song Of Scorpions, will hit the theatres next year. Earlier this week, Babil shared the motion poster of the , which advertised it as ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’.

“One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions,” Babil wrote. Sutapa shared the poster and wrote, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

After Irrfan’s , Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of the family, saying that it was not a ‘personal loss’ as millions were grieving with them. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught , and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.

