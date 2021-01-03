Home Celebrity Irrfan's Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard misses him in New Year...

Irrfan’s Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard misses him in New Year note

On the day of Irrfan's , Bryce had tweeted, "Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly."



Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebrityAsiaFeatured NewsInternational
India, Jan. 2 — Its been more than eight months since Irrfan’s but the actor continues to be mourned by his and colleagues across the . His Jurassic co-star Bryce Dallas Howard has penned a note in his memory as she looked back at the year 2020.

Sharing a collage of her favourite people, including Irrfan, Bryce wrote, “The key to a happy is to accept you are never actually in control.” – #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan #TopNine.”

Irrfan had played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World in the 2015 . Bryce played the female lead Claire Dearing, the Jurassic World operations manager. Chris Pratt had played the male lead Owen Grady, a Navy SEAL veteran and ethologist, and a Velociraptor expert and handler at Jurassic World.

On the day of Irrfan’s death, Bryce had tweeted, “Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your always #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow had shared a picture of the late actor and tweeted, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

Besides Jurassic World, Irrfan had played significant roles in several films such as Life of Pi, Inferno and The Amazing Spider-Man. He also played a role in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Irrfan died of neuroendocrine tumour on April 29 last year. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan. In a note on the arrival of , Sutapa had written, “’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.last year this day next to me,gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!!Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome !!”





