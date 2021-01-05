Home Celebrity Justin  says is fake news that he wants to be a...

Justin Bieber says it is fake news that he wants to be a pastor

Bieber posted a third Instagram story saying, “Church is not a place. We are the church.” “We don’t need a building to connect with God.”

Justin Bieber Says He’s No Longer Involved With Hillsong Church

Justin took to Instagram to clarify some misconceptions about his faith. Fans should not worry because he is not leaving the scene to wear the robe of a clergyman.

On Monday, he told his fans in an Instagram story that he is a member of Churchome, not Hillsong .

He cleared the air after rumors swirled that he is studying to become the newest pastor of Hillsong Church in the wake of Carl Lentz‘s November 2020 firing.

baptized Bieber years ago and was once his spiritual confidant.

A Page Six article claims Beiber is “reportedly studying to be a minister” for Hillsong. However, the 26-year-old denied the report,

“I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news.”

“And btw Hillsong is not my church… For clarity I am a part of Churchome.”

Churchome is a Christian-affiliated congregation and notable worshippers at the church are Kourtney KardashianCiara and her husband, Russell Wilson, and Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez.

Bieber posted a third Instagram story saying, “Church is not a place. We are the church.” “We don’t need a building to connect with god.”

In his Instagram feed he showed his faith saying, “God is with wherever we are.”

Bieber thought he had to clarify the situation following rumours he is with the other church.

This comes just several months after Lentz was fired at Hillsong for “moral failings.”

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” Lentz revealed in November.

“This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Lentz said.

