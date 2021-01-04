karanvir-bohra-says-his-baby-girl’s-little-hands-stole-his-heart,-teejay-sidhu-jokes-‘one-day-she’ll-steal-your-credit-cards’

- Advertisement -

India, Jan. 4 — Karanvir Bohra, who recently welcomed his third child, shared an adorable picture with her. He posted a photo of himself cuddling with his baby girl and wrote a heartfelt note about how she stole his heart. His wife, Teejay Sidhu, had a funny response to the post.

“Her little hands stole my heart and her lil feet ran away with it … Kya karu mera jo haal hai, raat din tumhara khayal hai (What do I do, I think about you all night and all day) #twinsdad #daddyofthree #daddyofdragons #dadblogger #fatherhoodrocks #dadlife #parenthood #fatheranddaughters #familytime #fatherhood #dadsofinstagram,” he wrote on Instagram.

Teejay joked that when their daughter grows up, she will move on to stealing his money. “And one day she’ll steal your credit cards and run away with them!,” she commented.

Karanvir and Teejay, who are also parents to four-year-old twins Bella and Vienna, announced the birth of their third daughter on December 20. In an Instagram post, he said, “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins…I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. . . .p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels… My #alpha #chi & #omega.”

In another Instagram post, Karanvir refuted rumours that he and Teejay wished for a baby boy. He said that the only thing they wanted was a ‘healthy baby’, and despite his ‘conservative Marwari background’, he did not have any gender preference.

Karanvir is known for shows such as Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? And Qubool Hai. He also participated in Bigg Boss 12.

