Karanvir Bohra says his baby girl's little hands stole his heart, Teejay Sidhu jokes 'one day she'll steal your credit cards'

Teejay joked that when their daughter grows up, she will move on to stealing his money

karanvir-bohra-says-his-baby-girl’s-little-hands-stole-his-heart,-teejay-sidhu-jokes-‘one-day-she’ll-steal-your-credit-cards’

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Celebrity
Karanvir Bohra, recently welcomed his third child, shared an adorable picture with her. He posted a photo of himself cuddling with his girl and wrote a heartfelt note about how she stole his heart. His wife, Teejay Sidhu, had a funny response to the post.

“Her little hands stole my heart and her lil feet ran away with … Kya karu mera jo haal hai, raat din tumhara khayal hai (What do I do, I think about you all night and all day) #twinsdad #daddyofthree #daddyofdragons #dadblogger #fatherhoodrocks #dadlife #parenthood #fatheranddaughters #familytime #fatherhood #dadsofinstagram,” he wrote on Instagram.

Teejay joked that when their grows up, she will move on to stealing his . “And one day she’ll steal your credit cards and run away with them!,” she commented.

Karanvir and Teejay, are also parents to four-year-old Bella and Vienna, announced the birth of their third daughter on December 20. In an Instagram post, he said, “You can’t even imagine the bolt of going thru my veins…I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the with these 3 queens in my … Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. . . .p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels… My #alpha #chi & #omega.”

In another Instagram post, Karanvir refuted rumours that he and Teejay wished for a baby boy. He said that the only thing they wanted was a ‘healthy baby’, and despite his ‘conservative Marwari background’, he did not have any gender preference.

Karanvir is known for such as Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? And Qubool Hai. He also participated in Bigg Boss 12.

