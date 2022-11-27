Kim Kardashian tells daughter North how she was conceived

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently talked about the day that she and her then-husband Kanye West conceived their first child North West on the season two finale of The Kardashians. She credited a custom dress designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

The star went to Paris with North West for Paris Fashion Week where Kardashian was walking for Balenciaga. Both mother and daughter also made an appearance on the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show and were styled by Rousteing for the appearance.

Kardashian shared a story with North, Rousteing and her mother Kris Jenner regarding Rousteing and the unforgettable Balmain dress that he made for her.

“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby, and he gave Daddy this blue dress that Daddy wanted for me,” Kardashian told North between bites of french fries and sips of Coca-Cola. “It was my birthday, the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”

“So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet,” she continued.

Reactions from North

North reacted by listening intently to her mother and continued to enjoy eating French fries in Paris.

On October 22, 2012, Kardashian wore the Balmain dress to the Angel Ball which fell approximately eight months prior to North West’s birthday, June 15, 2013.

The Balmain designer had spoken about the dress previously, and North’s subsequent conception in a 2016 Q&A video for Kardashian’s app which is no longer available.

According to Refinery29, Rousteing revealed in the video that the first dress he made for the reality star was a “long, electric-blue dress” that Kanye West had requested. He added that the “most amazing thing” about the garment was that Kardashian wore it on the night that North was conceived.

“I don’t know if I can say, maybe it’s a secret, but I know that Kanye told me,” Rousteing said in the video. “So I just wanted to share with you guys.”

Kim and Kanye share children North,9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

The mother and daughter’s July trip to Paris allowed them to bond over their love for fashion. They wore designs by Rousteing featuring pinstripe fabric and nose rings.

But as Kim explained in a confessional, their trip to Paris wasn’t just to bask in clothing, but also to share an important message with North.

“I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do,” she explained. “And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

Born on October 21, 1980, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, more popularly known as Kim Kardashian, is an American media personality, socialite and businesswoman. She was known as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton.

However, she gained attention after the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, shot in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007. The Kardashian family became popular after the E! reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians was aired the same year.

Its success led to the formation of the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012), Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013), and Hulu’s The Kardashians (2022).

