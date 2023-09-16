LGBTQ Civil War continues: Man claims conservative gays “lack IQ points” 

The rise of the conservative gays are not a new topic as the movement has been slowly growing for the last half decade. This is due to the fact that the LGBTQ community has been increasingly disruptive. Furthermore, some may see this as a good thing, but others disagree that it is a good thing.

The LA times states, there has been a surge in extremist conservative activities targeting the LGBTQ+ community, manifesting in social media conflicts, campus clashes, and even incidents within retail spaces. Furthermore, this is leading to the introduction of numerous anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures nationwide.

However, the objective appears to be rallying the Republican base for political gain and financial interests. Nevertheless, Moran, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, emphasizes the need to find common ground amid the ongoing cultural confrontations. It is important in preventing extremist elements from hijacking LGBTQ+ progress within the Republican Party.

Moran also states that someone being part of the LGBTQ+ community does not mean mutual exclusivity to the Democrats. Following that, supporting the Republicans does not mean that an individual is automatically homophobic.

LGBTQ civil war, Democrat gays claim Republican gays lack IQ points

"You wanna be so quirky and different" said the man wearing makeup. Looking like a mix of Liza Minnelli and shaggy from scooby do. — Nick (@PrinceSt_Nick) September 13, 2023

The video was originally filmed by a gay man who was making lewd remarks towards conservative gays. Furthermore, he states that conservative gays lack personality and would tend to find a different political opinion as quircky. However, many are finding that offensive and are directly attacking the Democrat supporter for his makeup skills.

But they only talk to other ‘woke’ 🐑🐑🐑 — LittleThings (@astagrondal) September 14, 2023

Following that, uses state that Democrat supporters, whether if they are part of the LGBTQ community or not, should broaden their horizon. If they continue on talking to other woke individuals, it would not give them room to expand. Regardless, different individuals will have different political view points.

Something wrong with anyone who moves his head that much. — Thiên Cao (@caothien801431) September 14, 2023

However, it is still unfair to criticise the liberal individual for their looks or demenor. Some users are mocking him solely on that. Others state that the woke crowd are all on the wrong side of history. Do you agree with this? Or do you feel that Republicans are the ones who are on the wrong side of history?

