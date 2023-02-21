Madonna Says She Looks “Cute” After Face Swelling Subsides 

Madonna recently came on to Twitter saying that she looks cute after the swelling from her surgery has subsided. She was in the press a lot previously due to her swollen face during the Grammys. Furthermore, fans noticed that her face was not zoomed in during the ceremony.

The Vogue singer did not admit to what procedure she had done to her face, whether it be a medical or cosmetic one. Many criticised the legendary singer for acting younger than her age and that has always been her brand since she joined the music industry 40 years ago.

Fans react to Madonna

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

She posted a picture of herself on Twitter telling the whole world that she is cute. The photo also shows her outfit and how trendy she is. But netizens on the other hand have a hard time grasping the singer adapting to the changing times.

You waste your time with hate and regret. You're broken… — Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni_) February 21, 2023

An online commentator recently made a derogatory comment about Madonna, claiming she is anything but cute. In response, her loyal fans came to her defence, denouncing the commenter’s statement as hateful. Unfortunately, the situation escalated to the point where even self-proclaimed cyberbullies joined in, resorting to mocking the singer.

That's a creepy comment neenie. Why are you ageist? Why do you devalue people because they're a 'pensioner' (by which I guess you mean 'older')? — MxNope 🌻🌈 (@Melbologi) February 20, 2023

Furthermore, another individual recently commented that Madonna is a “pensioner,” insinuating that she is too old to be attractive. One of Madonna’s fans swiftly responded, calling out the commenter for their ageism and reminding them that age should not be a limiting factor in an artist’s career. The fan emphasised that referring to Madonna as a “pensioner” diminishes her worth and undermines her achievements as a musician.

Madonna’s response to haters

We don’t want to break you Madonna, just can’t stand look at you and listening to your nonsense.

Please stop posting. Get over yourself miss knows everything. I use to be your fan but you lost me long time ago. Do you have any dignity left? 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Warrior Renata (@Czesc45) February 9, 2023

Two weeks ago, amidst the controversy surrounding the Grammys, Madonna took to Twitter to fight back against the hate surrounding her. She states that the world is intimidated by her power, stamina, and intelligence. Undeterred by the backlash, she declared that these comments will not break her. She views the situation as a test of her resilience.

Netizens responded to that post saying that they are not undermining her. In addition to that, the netizen claimed to be a former fan of hers and asked if she had a shred of dignity left.

Madonna has done what a majority of singers have not been able to do, which is to maintain relevance for the past 40 years. By maintaining her popularity, she is bound to be in the headlines, which would make a number of people comment about her.

If she chose the path that many are seemingly recommending to her, these very people would make fun of her ageing. For a celebrity of her stature, either route she chooses will end up in criticisms.

