Man BREAKS UP with girlfriend after she receives lap dance from Chris Brown

Chris Brown
Image of Chris Brown, photo taken by Eva Rinaldi from Wikipedia.
By Asir Fatagar

Chris Brown is in the headlines again, and again, it involves women. He apparently gave a lap dance to a woman. Furthermore, the woman’s boyfriend apparently breaks up with her because of this whole incident. 

According to the New York Post, the boyfriend of the woman who received a lap dance from Chris Brown during a UK concert posted a video of the incident online. The TikTok video is currently viral and has nearly 22 million people watching it. It shows the woman sitting in a chair while Brown performs a lap dance to his song “Take You Down.”

Dash, the woman’s boyfriend, shares the video and writes that he feels betrayed, stating that he spent $615 USD on front-row tickets to see Chris Brown and wants his money and girlfriend back.

Twitter users react to Chris Brown lap dancing the woman 

 

The Daily Loud even made a post on Twitter about this. Twitter users are making a lot of noise regarding this situation. One even states that it is surprising that women can consider this attitude as acceptable. Many think it’s not a big deal for a celebrity to do whatever they want to them, regardless of it being wrong for a woman who is not single. 

 

Some women are stating that it is just a lap dance. This comment is subjected to scrutiny by other commenters. They do not agree with this statement and claim that people like her have zero respect for relationships. Furthermore, this commenter claims that some men will actually believe such statements. 

However, there are some that agree with their girlfriends having a pass with a celebrity. Another user states that these celebrities are not royalties. So for someone to allow this to happen, is between their girlfriend and themselves, but this behaviour should not be normalised. 

There are some comments saying that men shouldn’t be insecure when they are not happy with the people they are dating by doing such things. It is not clear whether being unhappy with your partner receiving dances from other people is actually insecure or not. However, many seem to not agree with such behaviour. 

