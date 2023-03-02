Man shoots homeless person in St Louis execution style 

The current state of the world seems to be tumultuous as disturbing news of a homeless man being shot in St. Louis has taken over social media platforms. The incident has garnered immense attention and has left netizens bewildered, questioning how such a heinous act can occur.

Fox News reported that the St. Louis police have made an arrest in connection with a shocking incident that occurred on Monday. The shocking footage of the man executing another man in broad daylight is all over social media.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and a male suspect were involved in a fight at a nearby Shell gas station just before the shooting occurred. It remains unclear what led to the altercation and subsequent violence, but police have taken the suspect into custody and are continuing to investigate the matter.

Man shoots a homeless person

The dude filming had a golden opportunity to stop this… but he stood there, watching, holding his camera. If he did not call the police prior to, send his ass to prison, too. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 28, 2023

Netizens are reacting in a strange way citing that the person filming the incident should involve themselves in the altercation. This opinion appears to be a popular one, regardless of the individual’s safety. Furthermore, it could very well be that the recorder does not have a weapon to neutralise the issue.

The racists gonna have a field day with this one — ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) March 1, 2023

Due to the race of the shooter, netizens are making racist remarks all over the posts. One netizen cites that the racists on Twitter are going to have a field day with this piece of information. He isn’t wrong as there are some that tweeted racial remarks regarding the shooter.

Calls for gun control

Gosh, you know I really try to avoid using pejoratives on Twitter but how is this not the dumbest take in the world? So you think that a guy who shoots someone in the head in broad daylight would abide by your gun laws? Nobody with a functioning brain would believe that, yet here… https://t.co/duZZgkS0mz — Dustin Pitcher (@dustinpitcher) February 28, 2023

Liberals tend to favour restricted gun access to some individuals in order to avoid problems like this. However, the conservatives are calling the liberals out claiming that gun control will not dampen situations like this.

Despite the altercation between the two individuals, the shooter should have settled their argument in another manner. The authorities must find a way to curb these issues as it has been a long standing issue for Americans.

