Marianne Williamson Running For President In 2024 

Marianne Williamson has announced that she is running for President in the 2024 elections. She previously ran for President for the Democrats in 2020. However, she announced that she is throwing her hat in the ring for the second time. It appears that Joe Biden may have stiff competition for the Presidency title.

Background on Williamson

Williamson stated, “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time.”

She gained prominence in 2020 when she made an improbable bid for the presidency before withdrawing in January. She also asked, “How can you pretend to be a champion of democracy when your own method is so undemocratic?” in her interview with the student-run publication.

Currently, Joe Biden has not announced whether he is running for President for his second term. His widespread unpopularity has given rise to criticisms towards the Democrats. The whole East Palestine scandal is not going away too soon, and many are heavily blaming Biden for his late response.

Marianne Williamson, the first female President?

Marianne Williamson is preparing a 2024 run: "What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? It's such a bizarre world. I understand why people on the Right call them 'Godless.' I didn't think the Left was as mean as the Right. They are!"pic.twitter.com/aem60duSSr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 18, 2023

- Advertisement -

Being a Democrat would usually connote the person as a liberal. However, on Williamson’s end, she is getting better treatment from the conservatives than the liberals. She went on stating that the left wingers are actually mean to her. This is despite the fact that liberals are claiming to be more tolerant than the conservatives.

If Marianne Williamson has a million votes I’m one of them if Marianne Williamson has 10 votes I’m one of them if Marianne Williamson only has one vote it’s from me if Marianne Williamson has no votes I’m dead if the world is against Marianne Williamson then I’m against the world — 𓅓𓃦²³🕊 (@henriqueye_) February 24, 2023

Netizens don’t think that she has a shot at being the President. They claim that voters are not impressed with her remarks. There are some who are die-hard fans of hers. One netizen stated that they will always be a supporter of Marianne Williamson.

Controversy surrounding Marianne

In 2019, she stated that hurricane Dorian can be stopped if people used their minds to stop it. Many believe her to be erratic after that statement. However, the statement may have been taken out of proportion as she mentioned the power of prayer as people using their minds to stop the hurricane.

That is a subject that will have many agreeing and disagreeing with each other. Some find her different from other politicians as she appears to be more honest than most. Furthermore, netizens don’t feel that she is a good fit for the Democrats as she appears to be more conservative than her peers.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts