Netflix bans corsets following Bridgerton stars complaints

Netflix has made a blanket ban on corsets following complaints about discomfort from actors on period dramas such as Bridgerton. The streaming service will be removing corsets for good not only for this show but for all period or historical dramas.

The cast were informed that they are now allowed to wear their own underclothes to ensure filming is as comfortable as possible and without corsets.

Corsets and Breathing

The corset is a well known for its painful effect as it restricts movement and breathing due to its waist hugging fit. Following extensive complaints the show’s producers say that the cast are no longer required to wear them on set.

The Sun newspaper reported that ‘it’s not great optics’ to depict a body image that in unattainable.

“There were health and safety concerns about keeping women in a pinching corset for weeks at a time. Many stars have reported bruising and even breathing problems.

It may well have been reflective of the time, but broadcasters and streamers want to be seen as progressive. It’s a big moment in the history of the period drama.”

Simone Ashley who plays Kate Sharma said in an interview with Glamour magazine that she needed help fitting into their costumes as she couldn’t even bend over to put it on due to how tight the waist was.

“On my first day, I was like, ‘OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energized. So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.

Changes To Your Body

“I realized when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!”

Speaking up about feminism she said, “Now women just have more freedom to be whoever they want to be. There’s not a small, tiny box that we have to fit into any more,” she said comparing things to the time of women in the Bridgerton era.

