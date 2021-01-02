Home Celebrity Netflix shares cute clip about ' vision' featuring Sanya Malhotra. Watch

Netflix India shares cute clip about ‘2021 vision’ featuring Sanya Malhotra. Watch

If you're someone who is not feeling the 'good vibes' of 2021 yet, watching this clip will probably get you in that happy headspace

netflix-india-shares-cute-clip-about-‘2021-vision’-featuring-sanya-malhotra.-watch

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

India, Jan. 2 — The year was indeed no cakewalk. However, with the past year behind , many are stepping into with novel hopes, dreams and expectations. If you’re such an individual, aka, someone looking to start with a hefty dose of motivation and positivity, then here is a video that you must check out. This wholesome recording, posted by Netflix India, may leave you with a massive smile on your face. But don’t worry if you’re someone who is not feeling the ‘good vibes’ of yet. Watching this clip will probably get you in that happy headspace.

Posted on on January 1, this clip features actor Sanya Malhotra. “@sanyamalhotra_ has really got the 2021 vision,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. Four hashtags, including #2021 and #Motivation, have been shared with the recording.

The clip Malhotra . Inspirational text appears on the screen in sync with her moves. Malhotra’s energetic groove, the peppy and those sweet quotes make the video super fun to watch.

Check out here:

- Advertisement -

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 37,000 likes and has also amassed many comments from netizens.

Here is what users had to say about the share. One person said, “You’re my current favourite, Sanya Malhotra”. “Sooo adorable,” read the comment Indian producer Guneet Monga left under the post.

Many also left hearts and -sign emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected,...
Read more
Featured News

Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases

by Kieran CANNING The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 18 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the...
Read more
COVID-19

Nurse tested positive after getting COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the and this is not good news for...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram