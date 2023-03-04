Obama’s former doctor is accusing Biden of being senile

Reports are saying that President Obama’s former doctor is accusing US President Joe Biden of suffering from cognitive decline. This may be confirmed with Ronny Jackson claiming that this is leading Biden to start wars. The former doctor served Barack Obama and is now a Texas Republican representative. He claims that Biden might start World War III.

Jackson told the Conservative Brief, “It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China.”

US planner really think they're just going to isolate World's largest trading nation like they sanction Iran and North Korea. pic.twitter.com/plfxzoqeWV — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) March 2, 2023

There are potential threats from the American government towards China and many are fearing that this could cause World War III. Reuters states that the American government is seeking allies in order to sanction the world producer, China.

Netizens don’t agree with this policy as China provides most of the world’s goods. A country like the United States can’t just cut off ties with the nation as they have a stronger hold in the world’s economy. China is unlike Iran and North Korea.

Claims that Joe Biden is senile

This current administration has endangered our nation’s security, safety and sovereignty . That Pres. Biden is not allowed to leave office with what little is left of his dignity is shameful. Those who are using him are of poor character. — Robert Kasper (@RobertK1158) February 27, 2023

Others are claiming that Biden is being used by the people around him. Furthermore, the current administration is proving to be dangerous for America, especially with the war in Ukraine. Many are fearful of what might come in the near future if the Democrats aren’t too careful.

Most Americans think mainstream media bias towards Biden

To many conservative Americans, they always feel that the current mainstream media is biassed towards Democrats such as Joe Biden. It is clear now that the media is openly biassed towards their President. This is not too similar to how they were vehemently against their former President, Donald Trump.

According to breitbart, a recent poll conducted between February 16 and 19-20, 51 percent of 1,000 likely U.S. voters surveyed believe that corporate media are not as aggressive in their coverage of Biden.

Only 24 percent of respondents think that the media question Biden more aggressively than they did Trump, while 21 percent believe that the treatment is similar. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence.

A larger percentage of Republicans, at 71 percent, and unaffiliated voters, at 51 percent, hold the belief that the news media is less aggressive with Biden than with Trump. This is compared to Democrats as only 33 percent believe the same thing.

Thoughts about the mainstream media’s bias towards Biden

There's no thinking about it, it's plain as day. The worst part of it is that they don't care. They have a narrative and the people and the truth be damned. — Lee (@Lee90328696) March 2, 2023

Rasmussen Reports suggests that the majority of American voters are observing the fact that Biden is getting it easy from the media. Netizens do agree with this sentiment citing that the media has the narrative and the audience. The netizen then claims that the mass media does not care about the truth.

