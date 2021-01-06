Home International Rap mogul Dr. Dre hospitalized with possible brain aneurysm: media

Rap mogul Dr. Dre hospitalized with possible brain aneurysm: US media

The 55-year-old rapper born Andre Young is considered among hip hop's most influential figures

Dr. Dre performs at a Music and Arts Festival.

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

Rapper and legendary producer Dr. Dre was in the hospital Tuesday receiving treatment for a possible brain aneurysm, the Los Angeles Times reported citing sources familiar with his condition.

The mogul was stable, the paper said, reporting echoed by entertainment outlet TMZ, which broke the news.

Dre’s representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

The 55-year-old rapper born Andre Young is considered among hip hop’s most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the groundbreaking gangsta pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound.

- Advertisement -

The master behind the careers of greats including Snoop Dogg and Eminem became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014.

News of Dre’s hospitalization triggered an outpouring of well wishes on including from fellow rappers, with N.W.A. co-founder Ice Cube, tweeting: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

“GET WELL WE NEED U CUZ,” wrote Snoop Dogg on .

The paper said Dre at one point was in intensive care.

- Advertisement -

His trip to the hospital comes amid a mushrooming Covid-19 crisis in the Los Angeles area as well as Dre’s high-profile divorce proceedings with his longtime partner Nicole Young.

LL Cool J, a rapper came up in the same era as Dre, tweeted that the music magnate was “recovering nicely.”

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

From Jessica Simpson, Adele and Rebel Wilson – celebrities are on a weight loss run!

This year has definitely been a challenging year for the Hollywood and the music industry because of the COVID-19. With...
Read more
Celebrity

Irrfan’s Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard misses him in New Year note

, Jan. 2 -- Its been more than eight months since Irrfan's death but the actor continues to be...
Read more
Celebrity

Shah Rukh Khan fights flies as he records New Year message for fans, asks them to not send him long greetings as ‘they all...

India, Jan. 2 -- Shah Rukh Khan has shared a hilarious video to wish his a happy new...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram