A Rift Emerging Between Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner, who is America’s decathlete back in the 1976 Olympics winning the gold medal has unfollowed her daughter Kendall on Instagram sparking talk of a rift between them.

Twitter account, Buzzing Pop posted an image of Caitlyn’s following list and it shows that she is no longer following her daughter.

Caitlyn and Kendall Rift

Caitlyn Jenner has unfollowed daughter Kendall Jenner on Instagram, fueling speculations that they had a falling out. pic.twitter.com/6XFgQVNIb0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 4, 2023

However, according to Caitlyn’s Instagram, she appears to still be following her daughter. There were speculations on her falling out with Kendall but it is definitely not public. There are a number of netizens speculating on why this alleged incident happened.

Our speculation is that it’s probably an Instagram glitch that could potentially make Caitlyn’s account accidentally unfollow Kendall’s. There have been complaints for years that the social media app has glitches that could do something like that, but the official words from Instagram is that someone could’ve hacked into someone’s account to do it.

Netizen’s speculate on why they have a problem with each other

caitlyn called Dylan the same thing, she deserves it — roronorozoro (@roronorozoro1) February 5, 2023

As we all know, Caitlyn transitioned from Bruce Jenner to what she is today back in 2015. The news gained worldwide attention. Generally, people were supportive of her decision to transition and there were others that joked about it as well.

One user joked that Kendall could probably still call her a male and that could be a reason why she unfollowed her daughter. Another user responded that Caitlyn “deserved” to be called a man as she was apparently transphobic to another famous influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Hoards of netizens made joking remarks about Kendall’s controversial 2017 Pepsi advertisement saying that she can make it all better by handing her biological dad a can of Pepsi. The advert seems to still not be forgotten among the vicious internet users.

And who told you Kendall isn’t a republicans — 🇵🇸 (@vidia_violet) February 5, 2023

Celebrities are constantly judged for their support of their political parties, especially in America. There were liberals that openly commented on the fact that she is an open Republican supporter and that if Kendall is against her, they will still support Kendall. However, some are speculating that Kendall could also be a Republican herself.

did they tell u that — madi (@itsactuallymadi) February 5, 2023

There was a fan who speculated that they could’ve had a disagreement on a project that they were working on. This is just speculation as it is not even confirmed if they even had a disagreement or not.

For celebrities, something as normal as unfollowing a family member on Instagram could be blown out of proportion. As for now, we do not know if the parent and daughter have a problem with each other or not, it could also be that Caitlyn accidentally unfollowed Kendall on the social media app as sometimes things like this might happen.

