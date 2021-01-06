Home Celebrity Sara Ali Khan sets winter fashion goals in thigh high boots and...

Sara Ali Khan sets winter fashion goals in thigh high boots and Christian Dior warmer, switches to leather for airport look

The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from a photo-shoot as she posed in and around a truck

sara-ali-khan-sets-winter-fashion-goals-in-thigh-high-boots-and-christian-dior-warmer,-switches-to-leather-for-airport-look

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebrityInternational
, Jan. 5 — Sara Ali Khan’s latest onscreen offering, Coolie No 1, may have tanked commercially as well as critically, but the 25-yea-old actor’s fan base is as strong and loyal as ever. Sara, recently went on a trip for the with her close , took to her just before to share some gorgeous photos of herself enjoying the winter chill as she poses alongside a truck. The Kedarnath star hopped on to and shared a couple of pictures from a photo-shoot as she posed in and around a truck. In the picture, the Love Aaj Kal star is seen sporting a white top, and a Christian Dior warmer, and a pair of blue denim jeans. The star wore grey thigh-length heeled boots. As usual, Sara lined her eyes with kohl and sported a light pink lip shade, the actor looked stunning in the pictures captioned, “Horn Not Please!!”

stylist including Ami Patel and more than 13 lakh liked the post within an hour of being posted. Many chimed in to the comments section, leaving red heart, and lovestruck emoticons. Of late, Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

The Simmba star was earlier seen at Mumbai Airport in a black leather jacket, tank top, blue jeans and white sneakers all set to along with some . Her in a pony tail, silver hoops in ears, Sara was seen with a mini Hermes Birkin bag that she wore as a sling. A clicked by paparazzi at the airport shows the young star picking up her own bags, fans couldn’t help but appreciate her humility, and one wrote, “She is such a cutie and she is carrying her bags herself, a lady of (sic).” Sara is now holidaying for the New Year with her close friends, she had kick-started her New Year by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. On the professional front, Sara is working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along side Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar.

