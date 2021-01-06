sara-ali-khan-sets-winter-fashion-goals-in-thigh-high-boots-and-christian-dior-warmer,-switches-to-leather-for-airport-look

- Advertisement -

India, Jan. 5 — Sara Ali Khan’s latest onscreen offering, Coolie No 1, may have tanked commercially as well as critically, but the 25-yea-old actor’s fan base is as strong and loyal as ever. Sara, who recently went on a trip for the New Year with her close friends, took to her Instagram just before to share some gorgeous photos of herself enjoying the winter chill as she poses alongside a truck. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from a photo-shoot as she posed in and around a truck. In the picture, the Love Aaj Kal star is seen sporting a white top, and a Christian Dior warmer, and a pair of blue denim jeans. The star wore grey thigh-length heeled boots. As usual, Sara lined her eyes with kohl and sported a light pink lip shade, the actor looked stunning in the pictures captioned, “Horn Not Please!!”

Celebrity stylist including Ami Patel and more than 13 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Many fans chimed in to the comments section, leaving red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons. Of late, Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

The Simmba star was earlier seen at Mumbai Airport in a black leather jacket, tank top, blue jeans and white sneakers all set to travel along with some friends. Her hair in a pony tail, silver hoops in ears, Sara was seen with a mini Hermes Birkin bag that she wore as a sling. A video clicked by paparazzi at the airport shows the young star picking up her own bags, fans couldn’t help but appreciate her humility, and one wrote, “She is such a cutie and she is carrying her bags herself, a lady of ethics (sic).” Sara is now holidaying for the New Year with her close friends, she had kick-started her New Year by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. On the professional front, Sara is working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along side Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar.



