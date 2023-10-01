Sharon Stone gives a great response to an ex who dumped her over Botox

Sharon Stone opened up about her experience getting older in an interview with Vogue Arabia recently. The 64-year-old spoke about how she has learned to completely ignore any pressure to look a certain way and to get cosmetic procedures done.

She spoke about how an ex-lover once dumped her for refusing to get Botox. He was a younger man who told her, “It would probably be good for your ego and mine if I did.”

She ended the relationship immediately after and said that if someone could not see her for more than skin deep it was time for them to exit her life.

Stone also spoke about how at one time she was completely open to aesthetic procedures and cosmetic enhancements, but everything changed after she got a stroke and a nine-brain hemorrhage in 2001.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroked and a nine-day hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

The actress said that after that she never looked at Botox the same way again. From a cute luxury it became a painful neurological need. She said it feels like women become invisible once they’re 45 and people walk by like they’re not there.

Of late, Stone also posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a swimsuit recently by the pool with the caption; “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day”.

She said that unfortunately life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue Germany, Stone has once said that there was time when she simply could not accept her body. She would go to the bathroom with a bottle of wine, lock the door and not come out until she fully accepted herself. The sight of her aging body at the time would often made her cry until she realized routine and self-care was the best way forward.

