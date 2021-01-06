Home International Texas company sparks cultural appropriation row by selling 'modern' mahjong sets for...

Texas company sparks cultural appropriation row by selling ‘modern’ mahjong sets for RM1,700

The Mahjong Line disabled comments on their Instagram page following the online

texas-company-sparks-cultural-appropriation-row-by-selling-‘modern’-mahjong-sets-for-rm1,700

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

InternationalLifestyle
- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Jan. 6 — A Texas-based company named The Mahjong Line has sparked a cultural appropriation row on with their “modern” mahjong sets.

Photos of the brand’s products, consisting of mahjong tiles with redesigned symbols including geometric shapes, flora and fauna, and even bags of flour, caused on yesterday.

users were further incensed by the prices, which ranged from US$325 (RM1,300) to US$425 (RM1,700).

The Mahjong Line disabled comments on their Instagram page following the online criticism.

- Advertisement -

According to the brand’s website, co-founder Kate LaGere wanted to give the Chinese game a “respectful refresh” as the artwork of the traditional tiles “did not reflect the fun that was had when playing with her .”

Social media users have accused LaGere and her business partners Annie O’Grady and Bianca Watson of “erasing Chinese ” by altering mahjong to suit the tastes of upper-middle-class white .

“Cultural appropriation at its finest – completely erasing Chinese to make it more palatable to white folks and then profiting off it,” said Chinese-American Stephanie Villa on her Instagram Story.

“I can’t believe I’m watching the gentrification of mahjong,” said Twitter user @SPRINGBAE.

- Advertisement -

A section on The Mahjong Line’s frequently asked questions page titled “American versus Chinese mahjong” claims that while should be credited for the game’s origins, American mahjong has “evolved from the original Chinese version to be distinctly American.”

The American variant differs from the original in various ways, including the use of racks to hold the player’s tiles, jokers, and special scorecards.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Dad pretends to get vaccinated to diminish daughter’s fear. Wholesome video may melt your heart

India, Jan. 5 -- The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to adorable and wholesome videos featuring...
Read more
Featured News

Young Kelantanese couple aged 16 and 15 wedding video goes viral on Tik Tok with over a million views (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 31 -- A young teenage couple has gone viral on social media platform Tik Tok as...
Read more
Featured News

VIDEO: ‘Ghost cyclist’ in the middle of the night scares villagers in Sabah?

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 5 -- A little boy all by himself late at night in a quiet neighbourhood...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram