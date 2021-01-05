these-beavers-are-the-best-‘branch-managers’-and-tweeple-agree.-watch

- Advertisement -

India, Jan. 5 — You may be accustomed with watching videos featuring cute doggos or fluffy kitties but have to ever seen clips of adorable beavers frolicking around? If not, then this clip by Oregon Zoo may just be the content for you. Shared on Twitter, the clip will leave you delighted.

“In 2021 the branch managers resolve to work cuter, not harder,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. Two furry beavers can be seen scurrying around in the video while picking up twigs and branches. It is safe to say, these cuties are bound to make the best branch managers if given a chance.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 24,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. People showered their love for the adorable beavers by dropping heart emojis in the comments. Many also pointed out the orange teeth of the beavers.

