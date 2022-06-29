To end a love affair, a lover smudges a student with a pillow and murders her

- Advertisement -

A love story that’s gone wrong, and the alleged killer’s parents were instrumental in informing the police of the 16-year-old student’s death.

The man had known the girl for a year.

According to the police, the unemployed lover was in a romantic relationship with the female student but the love affair ended tragically after he decided to end the girl’s life.

In an incident that occurred this week in Malaysia, the man, 24, used a pillow to cover his lover’s face.

The girl was brought to the man’s house by the latter but an argument ensued resulting in her death.

After the murderous act, the man sought his parent’s help, but the parents, shocked by what had happened, decided to call the police to inform them of the incident, instead.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team while scratches and bruises were found on the victim’s face and neck.

“A post-mortem result showed that she died of asphyxiation, believed to have been caused when she was smothered with a pillow. The pillow has been seized as evidence.”

“The victim was a student at a school in the Klang Valley, while the suspect was jobless,” the police said.

The 24-year-old suspect, who has no criminal record, has been remanded in custody until July 3 to allow for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect and the victim, who lived with her uncle in Puchong, had known each other for a year, and their families were aware of their relationship, according to police.

Another love-murder case

A 59-year-old housewife died after her daughter’s boyfriend slit her throat in a Kota Kinabalu, Sarawak, apartment.

According to reports, the victim and her 25-year-old daughter went to an apartment to meet with the 31-year-old suspect about his relationship with her daughter.

According to sources, an argument broke out during the meeting, and the man attacked the woman with a knife, killing her on the spot. This incident occurred on May 30.