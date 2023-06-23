Trevor Noah to make a comeback after leaving the Daily Show

Comedian and television personality Trevor Noah will be making a comeback soon but not to television. The South African funny man who has made a name for himself in the United States has tied up with Spotify and will be releasing a weekly podcast on the streaming platform.

Spotify says that the series will “blend his signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment. He will be in conversation with some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.”

The New Noah Show?

Spotify VP and Head of Global Podcast Studios Julie McNamara said, “Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world.”

In an interview with Variety magazine, Noah said, “I’ve always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do. I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created – and a lot more of what I haven’t created before.”

His description of what the interviews would be like was; “We’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Leaving the Daily Show, Noah bid farewell to the audience, saying. “I realized after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way,” he said.

