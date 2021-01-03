Home Celebrity US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: report

US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: report

King hosted 's "Larry King Live" for 25 years, retiring in 2010

Larry King - Wikipedia

AFP
AFP

CelebrityInternational
Washington, | AFP | Sunday 1/3/2021 – 10:06 UTC+8 | 193 words

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with , US media reported Saturday.

Citing a “source close to the ,” reported that King, one of the network’s biggest , has been hospitalized for more than a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King, 87, has Type 2 and has had a long of medical issues, including several heart , lung cancer and angina, a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

The legendary host is one of the most recognizable figures on US , known for his signature rolled-up shirtsleeves, multi-colored ties, suspenders and big glasses.

His list of interviewees has ranged from every US president since 1974 to world leaders Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Putin, and Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Barbra Streisand.

King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years, retiring in 2010. He continued to do interviews on his own website and then, in 2012, he began hosting “Larry King Now” on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network that he co-founded.

In 2013, he also began hosting a show called “Politicking with Larry King” on Ora TV.

© Agence -Presse

