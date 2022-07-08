Victoria Beckham worries about daughter being on social media

- Advertisement -

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham says that although her daughter isn’t on any social media platform at the moment, just the thought of it makes her worried.

Her daughter Harper Beckham is just 10 years old.

“Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet,” said the doting mother in a July 3 interview with Vogue Australia. “But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].”

Victoria’s concern is not unfounded seeing how body-shaming is a big issue in the online world.

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends,” she shared. “But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

Harper may not be spending her time writing captions and posting them on Instagram but she has been writing sweet little notes to her parents, one of which Victoria posted on her Instagram story back in February 2021.

“Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever,” Harper wrote. “I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper.”

She also wrote to her dad, David Beckham on a yellow index card, as follows;

“Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends,” the letter read. “You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well.”

Victoria and David celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on July 4th. The couple got married in 1999.

The fashion designer posted on Instagram on Monday biting back at naysayers who said their marriage wouldn’t last.

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last [laughing face emoji],” she wrote. “Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”