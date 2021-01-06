Home Asia Featured News VIDEO: 'Ghost cyclist' in the middle of the night scares villagers in...

VIDEO: ‘Ghost cyclist’ in the middle of the night scares villagers in Sabah?

The spooky mystery, however, was solved shortly after several police officers rushed to the scene...

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

AsiaFeatured NewsInternationalLifestyle
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 5 — A little boy all by himself late at night in a quiet neighbourhood in spooked residents thought was a paranormal event.

In a 26-second posted on My Sabah page, a boy is shown alone in the wee hours without the supervision of parents or guardians.

In another video captured from inside a car, a man can be heard giving directions to a friend to the area where he first sighted the boy.

As the group try to locate the boy, one of them can be heard asking if was a paranormal event.

“I swear it was a little boy. I swear. I’m not lying.”

The incident is believed to have happened last Wednesday at 3am.

Once the group found the boy at a junction, one of the passengers rolled down the window and asked the child: “If you are a human, please stop.”

Adding more mystery to the drama, the boy strangely avoids them and continues to cycle.

The spooky mystery, however, was solved shortly after several officers rushed to the scene.

According to New Straits Times, Penampang district police chief deputy superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim confirmed that the incident had occurred at a junction leading to a village in Putatan.

Haris was quoted saying that few officers on duty were rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving reports from several villagers about the boy.

“The boy was brought back to the police station.

“At the same time, the boy’s mother came to the police station after realising that her son had gone from their home,” he said.

Haris said the woman said that the child is autistic.

