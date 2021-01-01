Home Asia Featured News Young Kelantanese couple aged 16 and 15 wedding goes viral on...

Young Kelantanese couple aged 16 and 15 wedding video goes viral on Tik Tok with over a million views (VIDEO)

Some Tik Tok users were sceptical of the union as the couple are still underage while some left supporting advice for the newlyweds

young-kelantanese-couple-aged-16-and-15-wedding-video-goes-viral-on-tik-tok-with-over-a-million-views-(video)

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 31 — A young teenage couple has gone on platform as videos of their made the rounds.

The wedding in Tanah Merah, Kelantan which was uploaded by the couple’s aunt who goes by the username hariafiqah1, looks like any other traditional Malay wedding.

Social media users began flooding the comments section after the aunt revealed the age of the bride and groom following her caption on one of the videos that goes “Can you guess how old they are?”

As turns out, both of the couple are teenagers with the groom aged 16 while the bride is 15-years-old.

- Advertisement -

In one of the videos, the young couple can be seen clad in matching blue wedding outfits along with their groomsmen and bridesmaids escorting them.

The wedding videos have attracted the attention of social media users with one of the videos surpassing over a million views.

Some Tik Tok users were sceptical of the union as the couple are still underage while some left supporting advice for the newlyweds.

“If you’re truly ready, then please by all means, is not easy dear young ones, but whatever it is, Selamat Pengantin Baru!” said user Rosekhadija.

- Advertisement -

“You need to make sure that you yourself is really ready, it’s not just for the sake of looking sweet together,” said user chickinwingzz.

According to the Federal Teritory’s Islamic Act 1984, the minimum age requirement for marriage for men is 18 years old while for it is 16 years old.

However, exceptions can be made if the Judge has granted permission in writing in certain circumstances.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of New Year revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where was first detected,...
Read more
Featured News

Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases

by Kieran CANNING The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 18 players and staff have tested positive for , the...
Read more
Celebrity

This is how Leonardo DiCaprio improvised a scene in controversial ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Most of the time, actors are required to stick to a script, but once in a while some actors...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram