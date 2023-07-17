44% of Millennials agree that misgendering individuals should be a criminal offence

We are living in the age of individuals who are able to change their gender pronouns on how they feel a certain day. A recent survey shows that 44% of millennials think that it should be a criminal offense when an individual misgenders another person. However, conservatives are vehemently disagreeing with this sentiment.

Newsweek states, a poll done by Redfield & Wilton Strategies states that a significant portion of millennials agree with this sentiment. Furthermore, among those who are 25-34, 44 percent support the notion of misgendering being a criminal offense. In addition to this, only 31 percent disagree.

The remaining respondents either state that they have no clear opinion or are uncertain. Similarly, for the age group of 35-44, 38 percent are in favor of making misgendering illegal, while 35 percent oppose the idea. Lastly, 26 percent either had no opinion or did not respond.

Conservatives disagree that misgendering individuals should warrant a criminal charge

By then, most will be de-transitioning. — Sandi_A (@sandiadkins827) July 16, 2023

Conservatives on Twitter are aggressively opposing the idea that we should police the language others use. Furthermore, there are times where an individual may look like a female but may identify as a male, and it can cause massive confusions. Twitter users claim by the time this is made as law, probably a significant number of people may detransition.

So what you’re saying is he’s misgendering himself. And wearing “girlface.” He’s the one that should go to prison. — dissident no.1 (@plasticperson2) July 16, 2023

In addition to this, there are several transphobic remarks when it comes to a man transitioning themselves into a woman. The user states that an individual who has XY chromosomes is a man pretending to be a woman. Others state that individuals like these should be charged for engaging in “woman face.”

Exactly it's bring folks out of the woodwork! — Bobbye Bunten (@imoldlady) July 16, 2023

There are further discussions about this situation. Some state that an individual like Demi Lovato initially came out as non-binary, however, now she is back to being a woman. If someone were to face prison time for this, would their prison sentence be over in regards to a situation like this?

Unfortunately, opinions like these are harming those who are in the transgender community. There are legitimate individuals with body dysmorphia who can end up changing their gender to fix some of their problems. However, pushing for the criminalisation for those who at times may accidentally misgender someone can be harmful for the LGBTQ+ community.

