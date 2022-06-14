A Rape Survivor Strangles Her Two-month-old Baby In Rape Trauma

- Advertisement -

Rape is difficult for teenagers to deal with, and when they become pregnant as a result of the repugnant act committed against them, it can be even more damaging.

This is is what a teenage girl in India is going through to the point that she strangled her two-month-old baby, according to some news reports.

But other reports are saying it is a vile crime by the mother of the baby. They say she fell in love with a man who ran away with her.

But when the baby was born, the woman became frustrated and left her lover to return to her family.

The man was prosecuted and sentenced for kidnapping and rape. It is a love story that turned sour, says some source.

According to The Times of India, the teenager and the baby’s father went missing in October 2020 before being discovered in July of last year.

She put pressure on her family to release the lover from jail and the accused was granted bail.

The teen mom then wanted to marry another man but the baby was a problem.

But according to Rajesh Vyas, Additional Superintendent of Police in Indore: “A minor girl was raped and she later gave birth to a child.

“She was angry (after her family pressured her to marry someone else) and killed her two-month-old child. She has admitted to her crime.”

He added: “The post-mortem of the dead child has been done. It revealed the murderous act. A case was filed, and the girl was apprehended.”

The 17-year-old from Indore initially told cops that her baby boy died after becoming ill, according to NDTV.

Questioned by the police after they found signs of strangulation on the baby’s nose and neck, she confessed to strangling the baby.

Later she told the police she committed the act because she was too traumatised by the rape to raise the child.

According to police, the rape survivor’s family members were pressuring her to get married. She became frustrated and killed her baby.

In other reports, the police said the minor killed the baby because she was in poverty and could not cater for the child.

The report says family pressure was on her to get married and have a stable life because she was not able to take care of her child due to her financial condition.