Five teenagers found guilty for the brutal murder of a beloved dad

It is crazy that a joke can lead to the death of a person.

It is unbelievable. It was a brutal murder that arose from nothing more than a joke made by one of the murderers.

And five teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the man.

Jurors in the trial were shown a videotaped interview in which Mr Humble’s partner Adele Stubbs described the two going on a “date night,” visiting a restaurant and several pubs.

What was supposed to be a memorable day, became a nightmare for the couple and his partner will have to live with such horrible memories.

The crime is even more heinous because they battered the father to death in a senseless and savage attack sparked by banter about his resemblance to the U.K.s I’m A Celebrity co-host Ant McPartlin.

Danny Humble, 35, shared a joke with the brothers .

He was returning home with a companion from a meal and drinks in Cramlington, Northumberland after lockdown rules were relaxed in May of last year.

But, according to Newcastle Crown Court, the mood abruptly changed when the teens, aged 16 to 18, surrounded him near an underpass and repeatedly punched and kicked him to the ground.

Alistair Dickson, 18, of Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors heard him stamp on Mr Humble’s head during the assault.

Danny Humble died as a result of a sustained attack .

While Alistair Dickson was found guilty of murder his co-defendants were found guilty of manslaughter. They are Ethan Scott of Blyth (18), Kyros Robinson of Seaton Delaval (18), Bailey Wilson of Blyth (17), and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified by the media due to his age. A lovely, cheerful individual ‘He was a beautiful, happy, and contented person who was loved and respected by all,’ Mr Humble’s mother says. She told the court that her son had dropped off his children, who were seven and five years old at the time, for a sleepover. He and his partner were going on their first date since the lockdown had been lifted.

‘Danny and the children were laughing, singing and joking together. They were talking about the plans for the next week – half-term.

‘He kissed and hugged us all and gave a wave and left, then jokingly came back for another wave and smile.

‘Hours later, police were at the door and my memory just turns to black after that,’ she told the court.