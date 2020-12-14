Home International Joe ’s Dogs Play Tug-of- with Toy and not many are...

Joe Biden’s Dogs Play Tug-of-War with Trump Toy and not many are happy

The account also attacked Trump on his ‘doctorate’

A viral picture Joe ’s dogs playing tug-of- with a President Donald chew toy and carries the hashtags “#ByeDon” and “#YoureFired”.

The photograph, posted on the Instagram account “first_dogs_usa” also has several photos claims Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, took.

“I hope you’ll enjoy these pics of me, Champ & Charlie First Grandpupper,” the post read. @NaomiBiden took these during our #TugOfWar match. Champ was the champion – some names are predestined. Just like winning, in a landslide, by a record number of votes.”

In another picture, the account says, “The tug of war photos post didn’t sit well with everyone. It’s been heavily snowing in the comments all night, so many snowflakes ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

“But as usual, when they go low, we go high. Awoof!”

The account also attacked Trump on his ‘doctorate’ titles which it compares to the doctorate earned by the wife of Joe Biden, Dr Jill Biden.

Citing a @WSJ “article” – the account admin says, “we won’t even meowoof his name to avoid compulsory snout fumigation after – has an honorary doctorate. Trump has 5. But enough context, we advise this gentleman to visit any #MD, ED meds could be a “yuge” help. #DrJillBiden #FirstPets

Pawddendum: Our mom @DrBiden did earn a doctorate (PhD) in education, from the University of Delaware. It’s NOT an honorary title. It’s the real deal. The honorary titles are those conferred to anyone as a PR move. That’s how the illiterate 🍊 has 5.

