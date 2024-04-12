USA

Judge Denies Release for Morgan Geyser in ‘Slender Man’ Case

ByKMF

April 12, 2024
swearing-in-ceremony-of-3-new-himachal-high-court-judges-on-july-31

Morgan Geyser, involved in the Slender Man stabbing case, remains in a psychiatric hospital despite psychiatrist testimonies of her readiness for release.

Judge Michael Bohren ruled against her release, citing public safety concerns. Geyser, along with Anissa Weier, lured a classmate and stabbed her, citing fear of Slender Man.

Though psychiatrists noted Geyser’s improvement, the judge expressed concern over her changing explanations for the attack.

Geyser’s attorney maintains her stability, stating, “Time will show she is a healthy and stable person.” Weier, released in 2021, lives under monitored conditions. Public safety remains paramount in Geyser’s case.

Geyser and the Slender Man

The Slender Man, born from an online meme by Eric Knudsen in 2009, is a fictional, unnaturally tall figure with a featureless face, often depicted wearing a black suit. Known for stalking and traumatizing people, especially children.

Meanwhile, the attorneys argued about the reasons for not releasing her. “Her credibility is at issue. She’s changed her position,” Bohren said. “Until that credibility is resolved, the risk is high,” he added, referring to public safety.
On the other hand, two psychologists testified Wednesday that it was still too soon to release Geyser. Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz also opposed it.

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

Source: AP

Read More News

GOP Infighting: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s battle for leadership

Related Post

Celebrity US politics USA

Isaac Hayes’ estate takes Donald Trump to court

August 27, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics USA

Beyonce rumours at the Democratic National Convention allegedly just a scheme for ratings

August 26, 2024
Celebrity US politics USA

Mindy Kaling jokes about outing Kamala Harris as Indian at Democratic National Convention

August 23, 2024

You missed

Asia India

New ferry service connects India and Sri Lanka, praised by passengers, aided by Delhi

October 23, 2024 Abhijit
India

Indian airlines hit by surge of hoax bomb threats, jets scrambled in Singapore, flight diverted to Canada

October 23, 2024 Abhijit
US politics

Foreign powers seek to disrupt U.S. elections, intelligence officials warn

October 23, 2024 Jara Carballo
US politics

Elon Musk’s million-dollar ‘free speech and gun rights’ petition giveaway raises eyebrows among legal experts

October 22, 2024 Gemma Iso