Pop Icon Madonna, 64, Sparks Controversy with Romance with Josh Popper, 29

Pop icon Madonna, 64 is reportedly dating boxing coach, Josh Popper, 29 in a new relationship that has stunned the internet. Page Six reported that Popper has been training one of Madge’s six children at his New York gym.

Prior to this new romance, Madonna broke up with model boyfriend Andrew Darnell. The singer was seen cosying up to Popper in a collection of photos shared on Instagram in February. According to the outlet, Madonna and Popper, who is 35 years her junior, started seeing each other earlier this month.

Pop Icon Madonna Found New Love

On Instagram Story which has expired, Popper is seen reciprocating Madonna’s love with a group shot at his gym that showed him with his arm around the singer.

Madonna has dated and married a few noteworthy men throughout her highly successful singing career. She was in a relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon when she gave birth to her first child Lourdes Leon in October 1996.

- Advertisement -

Madonna’s rumored boyfriend Josh Popper, 29, made a cameo on “Summer House” while visiting his client, Sam Feher. Despite having mutual feelings, Feher decided against making a romantic move towards her trainer.

Madonna, who has previously faced criticism for dating younger men, recently ended her casual relationship with model Andrew Darnell, 23.

Pop icon Madonna has defended her unconventional family structure in the past, stating that it makes people uncomfortable. She is preparing for a world tour to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry.

Madonna Grieved Over Brother

Last month, Madonna’s elder brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66. She paid tribute to her brother by thanking Mr Ciccone for “blowing (her) mind” as a young girl.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to (jazz musicians) Charlie Parker (and) Miles Davis,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a group photo featuring Mr Ciccone.

- Advertisement -

“You planted many important seeds,” the pop icon Madonna further said, concluding the tribute on the social media platform.

Ciccone died on February 24. The news about his death was shared by his relative Joe Henry on social media.

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is a screengrab from YouTube

Related Posts