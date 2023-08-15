Royal Intrigue: Kate Middleton’s late-night secret calls to Prince Harry unveiled

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has reportedly been extending an olive branch to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, amidst the ongoing turbulence in the royal family.

According to insiders cited by UK’s Closer Weekly, Middleton, 41, has been engaging in late-night phone calls with Harry, 38, in a bid to mend the fractures within the family and offer solace during trying times.

Royal concern

Sources close to Middleton revealed that her calls to Harry are driven by genuine concern and a desire to lift his spirits as he navigates through a series of setbacks.

“Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks,” an anonymous insider shared with Closer Weekly, shedding light on the Duchess’s compassionate approach.

Despite the upheaval within the royal fold, the relationship between Middleton and Harry has reportedly remained steadfast. The insider emphasized that Middleton’s empathy towards Harry’s challenges stems from a deep place of care.

“She feels very sorry for him right now,” the source continued. “Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

Gestures of goodwill

While Kate Middleton’s gestures of goodwill toward Harry have been applauded, it’s evident that the path to reconciliation is a complex one, particularly when it comes to Harry’s relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

The report highlights that Middleton’s efforts do not necessarily reflect a broader stance within the royal family.

A source explained, “It’s obviously an extremely sensitive and delicate situation between many of the other senior royals and especially William, who has made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry for peace talks or any type of open dialogue for that matter.”

Nevertheless, Middleton’s outreach is positioned as a stepping stone toward achieving long-term harmony within the family. By maintaining open lines of communication, she aims to pave the way for eventual reconciliation involving all parties.

The source underlined Middleton’s intention, stating, “But Kate wants to keep those lines of communication open and pave the way for long-term peace with the whole family — William included — down the line.” Middleton’s objective is to convey to Harry that there are individuals who continue to stand by him and care deeply about his well-being.

