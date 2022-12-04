Follow Singapore’s LTA to solve transport issues says Malaysian

- Advertisement -

A Twitter user says Malaysia’s new government should follow the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) to solve the inherent public transportation issues in the country.

Mentioning the Pakatan Harapan manifesto which says the new government will put 10,000 new buses on the roads in Malaysia once they take power, a netizen on Twitter says the dispersed authority on transportation in Malaysia will not make this possible.

In their promises, Pakatan said it will put 10,000 buses on the roads to boost public transportation.

PH also promised that within 10 minutes of walking, 80% of urban areas will have bus stops and train stations, and that waiting times for any public transportation service, particularly buses, should not exceed 10 minutes.

To meet these demands, PH says it needs 10,000 buses for cities across Malaysia, with 7,000 of them operating in the Klang Valley.

However, the netizen responded saying that it seems too complicated for the new government to achieve this feat.

PH promise of 10k buses is very complicated and hard to fulfil…too many Ministries involved. ~Buses under MoT

~Roads under JKR

~Bus stops & access under Majlis Bandaraya

~And most important of all : money is under MoF How to solve all this? S'pore have LTA — khalid karim Presiden Parti Orang Miskin (@khalidkarim) December 3, 2022

Follow Singapore’s LTA

According to the netizen, the main issue here is that the development process to bring in 10,000 buses will have to go through multiple ministries and local governments. But the person also gave a very simple answer: Look at Singapore where the land transport development is led by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Singapore’s land transport infrastructure and systems are planned, designed, built, and maintained by by the LTA, and this centralisation makes it easier for the government for example, to execute future development plans in the public transport segment.

For the netizen though, the numerous ministries and departments handling transportation and roads in Malaysia may it tougher for Pakatan to deliver on its promises.

The suggestion made by the netizen is for Malaysia to merge all the relevant ‘transport’ and ‘road’ authorities under one roof to make the transformation of the country from a car-dependant nation to an efficient public transport system.

Imagine that Malaysia has to depend on the Ministry of Transport, as the public transportation system is listed under there and for roadworks, there is the Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) which is the main organisation handling roads.

Adding more buses would mean that JKR will have to be involved with the situation. Bus stops would be managed by the local government, Majlis Bandaraya. Lastly, the money for all of these will be under the Ministry of Finance.

Expect more hiccups, twitter users believe, since there is also the Bus stops are managed by the local governments and of course, the money for all of these will be under the Ministry of Finance.

