Strip out your best credentials to get the job: Reddit provides counterintuitive advice for the entry-level job hunt

A post on Reddit’s r/GetEmployed has framed the current job market paradox more gravely than most: a university student with strong grades, four languages, graphic design skills, website building ability, Adobe CC proficiency, advanced hospitality certification, and actual work experience in five-star hotels is being rejected, or more accurately, ignored, for cashier and grocery stocking roles that supposedly require zero experience.

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“So what am I actually doing wrong here?” the original poster asked. “Is this just the market right now, or is there something in how I'm applying that’s killing my chances before anyone even reads the rest?”

The thread’s answers were specific, practical, and actually reveal something important about how hiring actually works versus how most people assume it works.

The overqualification problem

The most consistent reply in the thread was that the original poster’s resume is likely working against them for the specific roles they’re applying to. And it’s actually not something that the poster may have been anticipating; it’s not because they’re unqualified, but because they appear overqualified.

“You may be looking overqualified or temporary for the cashier and stocking roles, especially if your résumé leads with web design, four languages, and university,” one commenter explained. “I’d make a stripped-down version for those jobs that highlights availability, reliability, customer service, and hotel experience, then save the full résumé for creative or technical roles. You're not doing ‘nothing right’; you may just be sending the wrong version of a very strong background.”

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Another was more direct: “For cashier or stocking shelves, take all of your education off your resume except high school. That’s what I had to do at one point when I just needed any kind of job.”

The hiring manager’s perspective

One commenter reframed the entire problem from the perspective of the person doing the hiring. “Harsh truth: the job market doesn’t care about your story. Nobody’s reading your resume as a person, [but] they’re checking one thing: are you the right fit for THIS specific job? Your resume is probably working against you for cashier jobs. Four languages, Adobe, web dev, graphic design. A hiring manager at a grocery store reads that and thinks ‘gone in 3 months the second something better shows up.’ For those roles the strongest thing you have is the five-star hotel experience [because] that’s customer service under pressure, exactly what they want. The rest is noise to them.”

It feel counterintuitive to strip out your best credentials to get the job, but it reflects a real dynamic between jobseekers and hiring managers. Entry-level retail and hospitality hiring is not looking for the most impressive candidate; it’s looking for the candidate most likely to show up reliably and stay long enough to be worth training.

The online application problem

One commenter raised something that nobody else in the thread had touched on, and it may be the most immediately actionable advice for anyone struggling with entry-level retail applications.

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“For cashier, retail, and grocery specifically, applying purely online often loses to just walking in and asking to speak to a manager, or calling the store directly. A lot of these places barely look at the online funnel for entry-level roles; the online posting is sometimes just a formality because corporate requires it, while the actual hire happens off a stack of resumes handed in person or a friend-of-an-employee referral.”

It’s a practical advice that could be something that job seekers should consider when sending out applications. Whether or not it may increase the chances of hiring is an entirely different issue, but anything that might help distinguish you from other job seekers could potentially be helpful for any applicants.