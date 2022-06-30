This is why Sweden has the highest rate of rape per capita in Europe

Sweden has the highest per-capita rape rate in Europe says a famous action-hero actor who was very popular in the 1980s.
He made a call for the country to take action and stop what he claims is an ongoing attack against women in his country.
Dolph Lundgren, the Swedish action film star, has decried the number of rapes in Sweden. He adds that the country is unable to protect women from getting raped.
He made the comments on his Instagram page this week.
“Sadly, my home country Sweden still cannot protect their women from rape.”
“Three men were sentenced in the last week for gang-raping a disabled girl: one was sentenced to four years in prison, the other two to two years.” “Another man was sentenced to four years in prison for repeatedly raping his daughter,” he said, contrasting the cases with one in which a man was sentenced to eleven years in prison for selling drugs on the internet.
“Sweden has the highest per-capita rape rate in Europe,” he wrote.
According to reports, there were 5,000 to 7,000 rape cases in Sweden in the mid-2010s per 100,000 population. But this is probably because of the definition of rape according to Swedish laws.
However, this puts the rate of rape in Sweden as the highest in many other European countries. There were, at that time, around 200 convictions per year.