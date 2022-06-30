This is why Sweden has the highest rate of rape per capita in Europe

- Advertisement -

Sweden has the highest per-capita rape rate in Europe says a famous action-hero actor who was very popular in the 1980s.

He made a call for the country to take action and stop what he claims is an ongoing attack against women in his country.

Dolph Lundgren, the Swedish action film star, has decried the number of rapes in Sweden. He adds that the country is unable to protect women from getting raped.

He made the comments on his Instagram page this week.

“Sadly, my home country Sweden still cannot protect their women from rape.”

“Three men were sentenced in the last week for gang-raping a disabled girl: one was sentenced to four years in prison, the other two to two years.” “Another man was sentenced to four years in prison for repeatedly raping his daughter,” he said, contrasting the cases with one in which a man was sentenced to eleven years in prison for selling drugs on the internet.

“Sweden has the highest per-capita rape rate in Europe,” he wrote.

According to reports, there were 5,000 to 7,000 rape cases in Sweden in the mid-2010s per 100,000 population. But this is probably because of the definition of rape according to Swedish laws.

However, this puts the rate of rape in Sweden as the highest in many other European countries. There were, at that time, around 200 convictions per year.

Sweden passed a new law in 2018 that criminalises sex without consent as rape even if the were no threats, coercion or violence.

Some reports say that in Sweden, prosecutors are no longer required to prove the use or threat of violence or coercion to prove a rape case.

This resulted in a 75% increase in convictions to 333 per year.

According to a 2019 report, Sweden saw a 33% increase in the number of rape cases reported to authorities over a ten-year period, with some of the increases attributed to changes in Swedish law in 2018, when the government approved a law classifying sex without consent as rape.

Migrant rapists

In a landmark study that is one of the first of its kind in the high-migration nation, Lund University discovered that the majority of convicted rapists in Sweden are of migrant backgrounds, with nearly half of rapists born abroad.

The study, which was published online on February 22nd, examined a total of 3,039 convicted rapists and discovered that 59% of the convicts came from’migrant backgrounds’ — first and second-generation migrants.

Of the 47.8 percent of offenders born outside of Sweden, 34.5 percent were from North Africa and the Middle East, while 19.1 percent were from Sub-Saharan Africa.