Flashback: Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving message is a furious rant

Donald Trump went on a furious rant venting out all his anger at the judiciary on his social media Truth Social on Thanksgiving.

Trump condemned President Joe Biden as well as all the people involved in his trial.

A Furious Trump for Thanksgiving

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL inlcuding the Racist and Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho’, Arthur Engoron who criminally defrauded the State of New York & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

A long rant

He ended his long rant with, “Have no fear, however we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump is currently facing a lawsuit that alleges him and his executives inflated his wealth on his financial statements which were used to secure loans and insurance.

The reason that Trump is able to say all of the above on Truth Social is because last week his gag order was granted a temporary stay as it was considered to be encroaching on his “constitutional and statutory rights.”

Before this, Trump was fined $15,000 for violating the order as he made scathing remarks about Judge Engoron’s legal clerk, Allison Greenfield. He also alleged that she was having an affair with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

