‘We urge all parties to exercise restraint’ — MFA urges Red Sea navigational rights to be respected; Singapore condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on energy facilities and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, while urging all sides to avoid further escalation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said navigational rights and freedoms must be respected under international law. It also stressed that the safety of ships and seafarers must be protected. The ministry’s statement came as fighting in the region intensified, MFA reported (July 26).

Rather than repeating diplomatic language, the Singapore ministry called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

Safe shipping routes are a shared concern

MFA said freedom of navigation should be upheld in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It also pointed to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), which sets international standards for protecting ships and those working at sea.

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The statement linked the recent attacks on commercial vessels with the need to keep international shipping lanes safe and secure.

Regional conflict has spilt into the Red Sea

The MFA statement followed the latest round of hostilities involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities and later said they had brought down a Saudi drone over Yemen, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 26).

The report also said Saudi air defences intercepted ballistic missiles and a drone over Yanbu, while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was no military solution and offered to help facilitate talks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

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The latest violence comes after the collapse of a ceasefire that had largely held since 2022.

Singapore stresses safe navigation and maritime law

Singapore depends on open and secure sea routes for trade. Any threat to commercial shipping can disrupt the movement of goods and affect supply chains across many countries.