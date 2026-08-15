Where law meets courage: Sara Hossain and a legacy of justice beyond borders

In Bangladesh, where the law can be both an instrument of protection and a battleground over power, Barrister Sara Hossain has spent decades insisting that justice must mean more than words on paper. Her career has been defined by an unusual combination of legal precision, moral conviction, and the willingness to confront institutions when the rights of vulnerable people are at stake.

For international observers, Hossain’s story offers a window into some of the defining struggles of modern Bangladesh: the fight for women’s dignity, the protection of constitutional rights, accountability for abuses in state custody and the continuing effort to make justice accessible to those with the least power.

She is not simply a prominent lawyer. She has become one of the country’s most persistent voices for people whose grievances might otherwise remain unheard.

Born in 1963 into one of Bangladesh’s most prominent intellectual and progressive families, Hossain grew up surrounded by ideas of public service, law, and social responsibility. Her father, Dr Kamal Hossain, is widely recognised as one of the principal architects of Bangladesh’s Constitution and an internationally renowned jurist and political figure. Her mother, Hamida Hossain, is an eminent educator, writer and human rights activist.

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Her husband, David Bergman, a British journalist and human rights advocate, is known for his investigative reporting on Bangladesh’s Liberation War and war crimes issues.

Hossain studied law at Wadham College, Oxford, where she completed both her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. She later qualified as a barrister through the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in London. After returning to Bangladesh, she entered legal practice and was enrolled in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in 1992 and the Appellate Division in 2008. In 2021, she was recognised as a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, one of the highest distinctions in the country’s legal profession.

She currently serves as partner and deputy head of chambers at Dr Kamal Hossain & Associates, one of Bangladesh’s leading law firms.

But professional distinction only partly explains her influence. Her more enduring contribution has come through human rights advocacy, much of it carried out beyond the conventional boundaries of legal practice.

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For years, Hossain has worked pro bono as honorary executive director of the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, widely known as BLAST, one of the country’s leading legal aid organisations. She has also served on the executive committee of Ain o Salish Kendra, another prominent rights organisation.

The principle underlying this work is straightforward but politically difficult: the protection offered by law should not depend on a person’s wealth, social position or ability to command attention.

That principle has repeatedly brought Hossain into some of Bangladesh’s most consequential legal battles.

She was among the leading lawyers challenging the use of so-called fatwas to justify the public humiliation and punishment of women in rural communities. The landmark legal struggle helped reshape national conversations about women’s rights and religiously motivated abuse.

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She also played a crucial role in campaigns to prohibit the degrading and scientifically discredited “two-finger test” used on survivors of sexual violence. The legal victory was widely regarded as a major step forward for women’s dignity and bodily autonomy in Bangladesh.

Her contribution to the drafting of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act of 2010 further reflected the same commitment. The legislation was considered a milestone in protecting women against abuse within the home, bringing an issue long treated as a private matter more firmly into the realm of legal accountability.

Hossain’s advocacy has never been confined to gender justice. She has also taken on cases involving custodial torture and deaths in police custody, remaining an outspoken advocate for accountability and for the effective implementation of laws intended to prevent torture and abuse by state authorities.

This willingness to scrutinise the exercise of state power has also carried her onto the international stage.

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In July 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Council appointed Hossain chair of a three-member independent international commission investigating killings linked to Israeli military operations in Gaza. The commission also included international law experts David Crane and Kaari Betty Murungi.

She has since participated in numerous United Nations missions, international fact-finding initiatives and global campaigns focused on women’s rights and humanitarian law.

Her international reputation has been reinforced by a series of distinctions. In 2016, she received the International Women of Courage Award from the United States government, accepting the honour from then-Secretary of State John Kerry. The World Economic Forum named her a Young Global Leader in 2008, while the Asia Society selected her as an Asia 21 Fellow in 2007. In 2005, she received Bangladesh’s “Anannya Top Ten” award for her work as a human rights lawyer.

Her influence also extends through international legal institutions. She has served as a commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists and is currently a member of the Human Rights Committee of the International Law Association and the advisory committee of Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice.

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For a global audience, however, the significance of Sara Hossain may lie less in the list of positions she has held or awards she has received than in the consistency of her principles.

Human rights work is rarely comfortable. It demands persistence when institutions resist scrutiny, courage when powerful interests are challenged and empathy when legal disputes involve people whose suffering can otherwise become an abstraction.