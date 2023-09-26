Whites only moms and tots group activity defended by conservatives as numerous non-Whites only activities are common 

There appears to be a strong support for segregation in certain parts of the world. This is solely due to the woke agenda as they are keen on separating Black people from White people. However, when it’s the other way around, it is seen as wrong. This is true both ways, as civil rights leaders fought for the rights of minorities, only for the woke culture to trample on it.

According to CBC, city officials in Metro Vancouver have strongly denounced the appearance of signs promoting a racially exclusive “Whites-only Moms and Tots” group for families of European descent. These signs, discovered in places like the Coquitlam Centre shopping mall, sparked outrage on social media. Bylaw officers were swiftly deployed to remove the offensive material.

The group behind the signs aims to create an exclusive atmosphere for parents of European children, but their message was met with widespread condemnation. Officials, including Mayor Brad West, stressed that such divisive and hateful content has no place in their community or anywhere else.

Whites only moms and tots group activity



If it takes this to wake people up from their complacency regarding 'black spaces' then so be it. Even if I am excluded-I'm good with that. — George Garcia (@p3_1415926i) September 26, 2023

Users state that this is necessary for woke individuals to understand that “Blacks only” spaces are just as damaging. They state that if this is what it takes to make people realise separating individuals by race is wrong, so be it. Conservatives are generally defending this action simply due to this problem.

Yeah equal rights where never going to be enough when preferential rights was on the table. — EnterTheFridge (@EnterFridge) September 25, 2023

In addition to this, X users state that this is what the woke crowd wanted. They wanted preferential treatment for Black people. If a non-Black person (Whites, Asians, Hispanics) disagree, they are racist and wrong. Furthermore, the woke agenda has made a lot of White people feel inferior of their heritage and culture, and thus, things like this are popping up.

That’s exactly what I’m saying — Laura Becker🦎| Funk God (@FunkGodArtist) September 25, 2023

Some users state that if it was an ethnic thing, it would be perfectly accepted. They state that if it were to be a British only, or German only congregation it would be a lot more understandable. Regardless, racism is never okay and this has to be solved on both sides as they are both in the wrong.

