Woman who had sex on balcony in Hong Kong is arrested

- Advertisement -

The location of Hong Kong’s once-famous airport, Kai Tak, has now gone down in history for a rather unpleasant event.

A video of a couple having sex on a balcony of a flat in a high-rise building was posted online. It shows the couple, naked, and engaging in sexual acts.

The police then launched a search for the couple and found the 36-year-old woman outside a residential building near Kai Tak MRT station on Tuesday.

Officers from a criminal investigation unit arrested her but reports say a citywide police search for her male partner was still ongoing.

The location of the ‘crime’ has been identified as K. Summit, a luxury residence in Kai Tak by netizens.

According to police, they only recently discovered the video circulating on the internet. Following preliminary investigations, police classified the incident as an act of outraging public decency.

The woman was released on bail pending an investigation and is required to report to police in early July.

According to police, the case is still being investigated, and more arrests are possible.

While some netizens were critical of the duo, with one calling their act a “diminishing of morals,” the majority were more sympathetic.

“You can’t even [have sex] in private places,” one netizen inquired.

- Advertisement 2-

Another person wondered if having sex in the bedroom would result in arrest if there were no curtains.

Meanwhile, an internet user pointed out that the person who filmed the video should be arrested.

According to the an ordinance in Hong Kong, anyone who indecently exposes any part of his or her body in any public place or in view of the public without lawful authority or excuse is guilty of this offence. It is punishable by up to six months in jail and a HK$1,000 (US$127) fine.

“The balcony is described as a private area, but having sex and indecently exposing their bodies there is clearly visible to the public.” “Their actions are illegal,” a barrister told a Hong Kong newspaper.

Those who posted the video online could also face prosecution under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a HK$1 million fine.